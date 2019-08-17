Coroner releases name of person killed in I-64 crash in Franklin Co.

The Fayette County Coroner says one person is dead following a crash Saturday morning on I-64 in Franklin Co.

Jamie Raymond, 37, of Shelby Co. was pronounced dead at UK hospital. Raymond was one of the three injured in a crash on I-64 Eastbound near mile marker 53.

Kentucky State Police say the crash happened due to congested traffic near a bridge construction work zone. Troopers say a Ford F-250 driven by Marvin Brown of Louisville hit a Lexus. Inside the Lexus was Daniel and Jamie Raymond.

Daniel Raymond was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Brown was treated at Frankfort Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Troopers say the crash involved a total of four vehicles. Two other drivers were not injured.

Kentucky State Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come froward. Troopers say they are looking for information about what led up to the crash. A cause has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Post 12 Detectives and Collision Reconstruction Units.