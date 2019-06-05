Coroner responding to scene of deadly Estill County crash

The Estill County Coroner has confirmed at least one person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash.

The Estill County Emergency Management Agency says Ky. 82/Spout Springs Road at the intersection of Trammel Lane/Twin Creek Road is closed because of a crash involving more than one vehicle.

Coroner Anthony Murphy is heading to the scene of the crash. Emergency managers tell WKYT others are injured as a result of the collision.

The road may be closed for an extended period of time, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.