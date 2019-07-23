Coroner responds to house fire in Clark County

The Clark County Coroner's Office has responded to a Tuesday afternoon house fire.

A person is dead following a house fire in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: WKYT)

Fire crews are at the scene of the home in the Trapp community on Cunningham Lane. The home was already engulfed in flames.

Investigators believe a couple made it out of the home, but the victim would go back inside.

Firefighters heard what they believed to be oxygen tanks exploding when they arrived at the scene.

The fire destroyed the home, as it was mostly reduced to charred remains after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The coroner is withholding the victim's identity until family members are notified.