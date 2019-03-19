Coroner says 'Young and Restless' star died of heart disease

Officials say "Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John died of heart disease, with heavy drinking at the time of his death a contributing factor.

A coroner's report released Tuesday lists "hypertrophic heart disease" as the cause of the 52-year-old's death on Feb. 4 at his home in Los Angeles. "Hypertrophic" means the heart muscle has become abnormally thick.

The report states that alcohol use along with a congenital artery problem contributed to St. John's death.

The report says that three days before his death, St. John had been released from a mental health hospital where he had been admitted for alcohol abuse and threatening self-harm.

St. John played Neil Winters for 27 years on the CBS soap opera. He was nominated for nine daytime Emmys, winning once.

