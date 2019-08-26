Coroner says woman shot near Fayette Mall has died

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the woman shot Friday night outside Fayette Mall has died.

LaPorscha Stringer, 30, of Nicholasville was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at UK Medical Center from the injuries she sustained in the shooting. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Lexington police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Nicholasville Mall and Wilson Downing Road. Stringer was in her car when she was shot.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Lexington police.