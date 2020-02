The coroner was called to the scene of an animal attack in Knott County.

WYMT reports Knott County Coroner Corey Watson says he was called to the scene of a canine attack involving a child.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT the juvenile has died.

Watson says the attack happed near Montgomery Creek Road.

It is not clear what type of animal attacked the child.

WYMT says they are working to confirm the age of the child.