Corrections officers sent to hospital after attack by inmate, KDOC says

Two Kentucky corrections officers were taken to the hospital after officials say they were attacked by an inmate.

It happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. at the Northpoint Training Center, a medium-security state prison in Boyle County.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, the officers were attacked by Raymond Delqeda. No weapons were involved, but both offices were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Delqeda is serving a life sentence for murder out of Fayette County. He killed John Mattingly, a UK student, in 2006.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections says the Delqeda wasn't hurt and he is now in restrictive housing. We're told the prison has also been placed on lockdown.