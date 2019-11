Roughly 9,500 cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese are being recalled due to potentially being contaminated with plastic and metal.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says the company was first notified by a consumer.

There have been six consumer reports of contamination. No one has been injured or reported becoming sick because of the issue.

The product was distributed across the U.S. by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

A list of the recalled products can be found here.