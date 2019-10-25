Could Lexington get a pro soccer team?

Investors were on the possible site of a new stadium Thursday to consider bringing a professional soccer team to Lexington.

Our news partners at the Herald-Leader report the vice president of the United Soccer League’s League One and Keeneland's vice president and chief operating officer surveyed an area at the Red Mile.

Officer Don Evans flew over the area in SkyFirst.

The vice president of USL told the Herald-Leader these discussions are in the early stages, but USL does have an interested investor for team ownership.