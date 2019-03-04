Could salamanders at UK hold the key to limb regeneration?

What if we could re-grow our limbs?

It sounds more sci-fi than reality, but what if we told you an odd, cheerful looking creature could hold the secret to something that scientists and medical researchers have been trying to unlock for decades.

We are talking about limb regeneration.

The axolotl is a funny creature that hails from Mexico City.

Recently the University of Kentucky made national headlines with what they were able to uncover about this quirky type of salamander.

At first glance, the strange little creatures look just that, strange, but to some, it’s a different kind of feeling.

"So I'm gaga about axolotls and salamanders in general, I've worked with them for over 30 years," said Randal Voss.

In the wild, the smiling salamanders can only be found in a lake near Mexico City.

The future of the species is uncertain in the wild, but in captivity, they have been thriving for more than 100 years, a model in biomedical research.

"Here at the University of Kentucky we have the only federally funded axolotl stock center, and so we maintain a large captive-bred population of almost 1000 adults," said Voss.

This colony with its pedigree dating back to the 1800's first came to the University of Kentucky in 2005. Researchers Randal Voss and Jeramiah Smith have been working to understand the creatures, especially when it comes to a unique trait.

"The main reason that most people work with the axolotl is because they do something really cool. If you cut a part off of them, their leg or tail even bigger parts as long as you don't cut their heads off they can usually re-grow that part," said Jeramiah Smith.

It is especially intriguing to Voss, a professor in the UK Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Research Center.

Voss says it's hard to find a body part they can't regenerate, limbs, the tail, half its brain, and even the spinal cord.

The axolotl shares many of the same genes as humans.

Each cell in an axolotl actually has ten times more DNA that the same cell in a human.

In order to understand what seems like super-healing powers, these researchers sat out to do something no one else had.

"So what Jeramiah and I have accomplished is really amazing, we sequenced and assembled the largest genome of any organism that has ever been assembled on planet Earth," said Voss.

In other words, Voss and Smith now have a detailed map of the Axolotl's complete DNA.

"Clinically, down the road, we think we will be able to understand the mechanisms that salamanders use to regenerate body parts," said Voss.

And in a sense could be science fiction turned reality when it comes to humans.

"If we could figure out how the axolotl uses its genome and turns it's genes on at a specific time it might, be possible we could do what an axolotl does. You just tell my arm to turn on a few extra genes after I cut it off and it comes right back," said Smith.

It is groundbreaking research that might one day change the game when it comes to spinal cord injuries, stroke or joint repair and it all starts with these smiling salamanders.

The University of Kentucky is the only federally funded axolotl stock center in the U.S.; it provides axolotls to researchers and educators worldwide. The axolotl has been listed as critically endangered since 2006.