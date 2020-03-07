Could warmer temperatures impact the Coronavirus?

Warmer weather just on the horizon has left many wondering if the temperatures, could in fact, play a roll in the Coronavirus outbreak.

"Interestingly if you've looked, most of these cases are in the northern hemisphere right now," Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "I do expect that when we reach spring and summer, just like with the flu season, we will see those numbers drop in the northern hemisphere and possibly shift down to the southern hemisphere."

This change could take place because, according to Harvard University, viral respiratory illnesses, like the flu, strike harder in the cold season due to people being inside and in close contact more frequently. On top of that, the lesser amounts of sunlight lead to a lack of Vitamin D and melatonin, which help support the immune system.

"But we don't know for sure. We haven't been through enough seasons with this to understand how the patterns are going to take place- whether we are going to see a steady trend, whether we are going to see numbers continue to grow, or whether we are going to see them drop off," Dr. Stanton said.

That uncertainty will continue to exist until we learn more about the virus and what outside factors impact it.

"This may be something that we see as a seasonal pattern just like we do with the flu, but we don't know yet and only time will tell how this progresses in terms of numbers and the seasonality of the infections," Dr. Stanton said.

Until more is known about this virus, it is best to treat it like any viral respiratory illness by washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and simply staying home if you are feeling under the weather.

