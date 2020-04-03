Could warmer weather help with the COVID-19 outbreak?

Some viruses, like the flu, tend to show a downward trend as temperatures trend upward.

"The flu does tend to be a winter illness, and we are hoping that COVID is going to be the same way," Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "But I think at this point it would be hard to tell if it's the actual weather or the actual expected changes we are about to see from the social distancing."

Regardless of the cause, the outlook is looking rather positive.

"I think we are going to see that curve start to flatten out. A lot of states are going to be doing that here in about a week," Stanton said. "Kentucky will likely push back another four or five weeks before we start seeing that flattening, in terms of it coming back down."

That's because we are doing a good job of actively social distancing on our own, and warmer weather will only help promote social distancing without us even noticing.

"One of the benefits, and what happens with warmer weather, is people getting out and doing things in terms of being home," Stanton said. "Out in their yards, a lot of natural social distancing we've actually already implemented with the rules from the state and those around the country."

So whether it's weather-related, or simply the effects of good social distancing, better trends should hopefully come during the warmer months ahead. But, Dr. Stanton says that while the outlook as of now is that the curve will flatten out, there is still much for us to learn about this virus.

