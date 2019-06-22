Council considers disbanding youth detention services

Kentucky's top justice official says the state is ready to take charge of Jefferson County juveniles charged with crimes if local officials decide to stop running Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services.

State Justice Secretary John Tilley tells news outlets that the state can't operate a local detention center. He says youths being held on charges instead of being released pending trial would likely be transferred to one of six regional juvenile detention centers elsewhere in Kentucky.

Tilley's comments come as Louisville Metro Council is considering whether to disband its youth detention services and hand over the job to the state Juvenile Justice Department as a cost-savings measure.

The council estimates it can save about $2.4 million in six months beginning Jan. 1 by shifting youth detention services to the state.

