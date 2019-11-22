City leaders warn public about uptick in break-ins

One council member is warning the public about an increase in car break-ins ahead of the holidays.

Councilwoman Amanda Mays Bledsoe wrote a message on her Facebook page calling for people to be on the lookout of not only their own property, but their neighbors'.

"If you see something, or if you are the victim of a car break-in, even if you don't want to press charges, please report the crime as it could help police catch the criminal who could be related to other cases," she wrote.

Bledsoe said she's received numerous calls and seen several posts online about break-ins. She said she contacted police and they are increasing patrol, increasing overtime officers and investigating the break-ins, not just in her district, but all over the city.

Bledsoe says the majority of people who have called her have said their cars were broken into through the windows. She encourages people to lock up their cars, doors and garages, especially ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"You're more apt to have cards, gifts and things that are more valuable in your car this time of year," she said.

Bledsoe said most of the break-ins happen during the night, so it's important to stow away anything valuable before 9 p.m. She also warned the public to close garages, too.

"It gets dark so early. Sometimes your kids are outside playing, you came in when it was early, and you forgot to back out and check it at a later time at night," she said.

She also encouraged college students traveling for the holidays to keep anything valuable in their car out of sight.