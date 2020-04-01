Counselor hotline started by Floyd County Schools

An Eastern Kentucky school district is looking to help students as they shift to online education.

Students in Floyd County, much like everywhere else, are adjusting to a "new normal". Sports seasons and proms have been canceled; even graduation is up in the air.

So the school district decided to start a counseling hotline for students. Counselors want students to have someone to talk to during these uncertain times.

"We're here for you. We're all in this together and we're here for you," said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins.

Nikki Queen-Gilliam, a counselor at Floyd County Central High School, says many students are just uncertain about what is going to happen. She said they just need someone to listen to them.

"Reassure them that things are gonna be okay and we just kind of have to follow what the guidelines have been set for us with the people that know what's going on with this situation," said Queen-Gilliam.

In total, seven counselors and two psychologists are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"When you call the hotline you can choose the school that you talk to or you can choose just random anyone that is available at the time," said Queen-Gilliam.

The hotline number is 606-886-4546.

