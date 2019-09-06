Countdown to Game Time: Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan

Kentucky will have another nonconference challenge against an upset-minded MAC team as it hosts Eastern Michigan Saturday.

The Eagles (1-0), already have a road win on its record after defeating Coastal Carolina 30-23 in Week 1. The team was able to overcome a 10-point first-quarter deficit to win the game as the road favorite.

Quarterback Mike Glass III was very efficient in the passing game completing more than 90 percent of his passes and scoring four total touchdowns. He has several returning pass options back in 2019 to choose from. The team is also led by Shaq Vann, who ran for 84 yards in the team's first game. The senior has totaled more than 100 carries in each of his first three full seasons.

Eastern Michigan's strength on the defensive side of the ball is arguably its secondary, as it ranked highly in pass defense in 2018 and returns several starters. The defense led the FBS in Week 1 with four interceptions along with Texas A&M and Arizona.

Kentucky (1-0) will likely provide a much tougher offensive challenge for the Eagles, as Terry Wilson looks to build off a solid passing performance over Toledo in Week 1. Wilson threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns against the Rockets as Kentucky pulled away in the second half for the 38-24 victory. Lynn Bowden had six catches for 77 yards.

Kavosiey Smoke and Asim Rose proved to be capable of carrying the load for the departed Benny Snell Jr. as the two combined for 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

It is still a mystery if Kentucky can show signs of dominance on the defensive side of the ball after losing several key players from its vaunted Citrus Bowl-winning team of 2018. Toledo's high-powered offense was limited to 24 points for the game after quarterback Mitch Guadagni was injured on a targeting penalty by Chris Oats. Guadagni was able to move the ball in the passing and running game before the injury, and Glass has shown the ability to be a dual-threat quarterback with two 100-yard rushing performances for Eastern Michigan in 2018.

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network +

Series Record: Kentucky 1-0 (Last Matchup: 2017)

Spread: Kentucky -15

O/U: 53