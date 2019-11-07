County clerks in Central Kentucky prepare for recanvass

All of Kentucky's 120 counties are preparing for a recanvass.

Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, made the official request on Wednesday after the general election results showed Andy Beshear as the winner of the governor's race by roughly 5,000 votes.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said he wasn't surprised about the request for a recanvass.

"I’ll go on record in saying the governor is completely within his rights to request a recanvass. I would if I were in his position. A 5,000 vote difference is very small statewide," said Blevins.

Less than one percent of the total votes cast on Tuesday separated Gov. Bevin and Governor-elect Beshear.

Bourbon County Clerk Richard Stipp Eads doesn't think the recanvass will change the outcome.

"There shouldn’t be any discrepancy of 5.000 in the votes," said Stipp Eads. "Of course, [Gov. Bevin] may prove me wrong, but I don’t see that, and I’ve been clerk for 25 years."

A recanvass checks to make sure the vote totals from each machine were accurately recorded. Clark County Clerk Michelle Turner says it could be finished in as little as an hour.

"The machines themselves tell you the numbers. We followed protocol; everything was done correctly," Turner said. "But there’s always a chance, which is why there’s this recanvass."

Gov. Bevin said there were multiple irregularities in the vote totals, including absentee ballots. But Blevins says so far there's no proof.

"I'm not sure what the governor was referring to," Blevins said. "I haven't heard of anything statewide. No problems at all."

Bourbon County's clerk echoed that, saying he doesn't know of and has not heard of any irregularities.

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. Those numbers will be reported to the secretary of state.

Gov. Bevin could still file an election contest with the General Assembly after the recanvass. He has up to 30 days after the votes are certified to do that.