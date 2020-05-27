County leaders urge voters to request ballots online

Election officials say voting by mail is the best way to keep everyone safe during this pandemic.

"We simply just don't have 3,687 precinct locations in Kentucky that can enable social distancing," said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Officials also believe it's the best way to help county clerks process ballots.

"Yesterday we were unable to basically function in my election department because the phones were ringing off the hook," said Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr.

To request an absentee ballot through the mail, visit govoteky.com. There, you can verify your identity using you social security number, date of birth and driver's license number.

Once you complete the ballot, officials say to drop it in the mail.

There are three other options for Kentucky voters, but officials stress these options are only for people who can't vote by mail. Counties will be hosting in-person early voting and in-person voting on election day. Absentee voters can also hand deliver their ballots to their county clerk's office.