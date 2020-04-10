Couple brings joy to neighborhood dressing in costumes during daily dog walks

We all may have found ways to create routines during this new normal. One family in Lexington is doing just this. They're adding a little fun to their nightly dog walks through the neighborhood.

Meet Rick, Kerri, and their dog Roxy.

"We are just renaissance today, he's a squire, in service of our queen Roxy," says Kerri Peterson.

For over two weeks when they go on their 6 o'clock walk they've worn different costumes.

"We've had 16 different ones and we've got about 3 more picked out," says Rick Peterson.

They may have been questioned in the beginning...

"We got quite a few strange looks. The people didn't know what to do," Rick says.

But, the neighbors have grown to love it. They take pictures and stand outside their houses, waiting to see what the Petersons will be dressed as today.

"Just kind of waved and smiled and after a few days they came to expect it," Kerri says.

Wizard of Oz villains, Alice and Wonderland characters, and even pirates are finding themselves walking down the streets of Lexington with a universal message.

"Everybody stay safe, we will get through this together," says Kerri.

As for how Roxy likes the attention? She may not be a fan of wearing different outfits.

"She doesn't like anything on her, but she's into the routine now she knows at 6 o'clock we are going walking so she's waiting by the door," Kerry says.

All a part of adding a little fun to our new routines during a new normal.

Rick and Kerri say they're going to try and dress up in a costume for their 6 o'clock walk every day that social distancing is in place... even if they have to repeat outfits.