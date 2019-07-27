Couple dedicates St. Joe East fountain in memory of stillborn daughter

A Lexington couple is reaching out to expectant parents who suffer the heartbreaking experience of losing their baby.

Katie and Bryan Black were patients at St. Joseph East when they lost their daughter, Avery Elizabeth. Avery was delivered stillborn at 40 weeks and three days.

Katie and Bryan started a foundation donating funds to the women’s hospital, and today unveiled a fountain in the hospital’s courtyard in honor of their lost daughter

“The care we received helped us to start this foundation, keep Avery's memory alive, and make sure that anybody else who goes through this knows that they're not alone and that they have support," says Katie Black.

The fountain features a wooden sculpture of a mother and baby elephant designed by artist Kiptoo Tarus.

The Black family donated funds to the hospital's bereavement department, which supports families experiencing infant loss.

The department provides services such as professional photography of babies, burial gowns, and bereavement sensitivity training for medical staff.

