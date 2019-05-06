Couple faces robbery, kidnapping charges in Pulaski County

A Pulaski County couple is being accused of robbing and then kidnapping a man for several hours against his will.

Police say the victim of the alleged crime told them Joshua Akin had assaulted him and then robbed him at gunpoint in eastern Pulaski County on May 2. Police also report that after the alleged assault, both Akin and Amber Cole stole the man’s vehicle and held him for several hours without his position.

Police say they later received a report about the stolen vehicle from the victim’s father and located the vehicle near W HWY 80. Authorities were then able to use K-9 officers to track down Akin and Cole who had reportedly fled from the scene on foot, according to police.

In their search for the suspects, police also say they found baggies containing what they believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a defaced firearm.

Both Akin and Cole are facing charges of robbery, kidnapping and trafficking in a controlled substance.