Couple fights, inspires others while battling kidney disease and breast cancer

There’s a lot to be grateful for inside the home of Thomas and Paige Shafer. There’s also a lot to keep fighting for.

There’s a lot to be grateful for inside the home of Thomas and Paige Shafer. There’s also a lot to keep fighting for.

The 25-year-old married couple are both taking on their own battles but together.

Thomas has been battling kidney disease since he was 14 – later receiving transplants. The transplants would fail years later putting him back on the organ donor list.

Just a year after the couple were married, Paige would be diagnosed with breast cancer. She has since finished her stint with chemo and now preparing for infusions and a double mastectomy in March.

The two both have had to temporarily leave their jobs behind at a local dialysis clinic as they focus on their self and each other.

“It sucks that both of us have to deal with it but it’s really nice having that support and he understands what I mean when I say my legs feel like they weigh a thousand pounds because his do too,” said Paige.

While the two continue their journey back to good health, they have launched a GoFundMe page in hopes to help with their ongoing medical bills. So far nearly $8,000 has been donated. Others have also been touched and inspired by their story.

“It’s a strange experience for us,” said Thomas. “We don’t live our life to inspire people. We are fighting."

Click here to view and donate to their GoFundMe page.

