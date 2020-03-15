Couple from Nicholasville trying to get home after Grand Princess cruise

A central Kentucky couple remains in limbo after being stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship due to the coronavirus.

Taunya Northup-Mendenhall and her husband Bill decided for Christmas this year they would get each other a cruise from California to Hawaii.

Now they find themselves under armed guard at an air force base in Texas, with no real answer as to when they can finally come home to Nicholasville.

"We had just big hopes and anticipation of having a lovely Hawaiian vacation for two weeks, and that part ended up being a nightmare," Taunya Northup-Mendenhall said. "Those dreams just came crashing down quickly."

The Northup-Mendenhalls said they were kept in their tiny state room with no windows for days, with little information and lousy food choices.

"We didn't have a balcony in our room so we saw no light of day. All that time we didn't have fresh air. Whatever air that was circulating to the ship was the air that we continue to breathe. We didn't have laundry service. It was difficult to get even the basic necessities," Taunya Northup-Mendenhall said.

They finally got off the Grand Princess on Monday and were flown by charter to an air force base in San Antonio, where they're being kept in a small apartment. Armed guards stand outside.

"We still don't have any symptoms. We should be free and clear because honestly this has cost us a fortune," Bill Northup-Mendenhall said.

Governor Andy Beshear said he's working to working to get Kentucky cruise ship passengers back home. There are 14 other passengers at a military base in Georgia that will likely return to Kentucky on Sunday.

After a week of quarantine at the Texas base, and a week kept in their room on the ship, the Nicholasville couple doesn't believe another two weeks of quarantine in Kentucky is fair. They say they're stuck in the middle of a quarantine tug-of-war between the federal government and the state of Kentucky.

"I mean I appreciate what the governor is trying to do to get us home, but we've got jobs. We've got lives we need to carry forth," Taunya Northup-Mendenhall said.

At last word, she said Governor Beshear's office told them there's no definite date of when they can come home. She said a medical airbus may fly them back, and their current quarantine can't last past March 23rd. Next Christmas, she plans to give her husband a watch, and said there will be no more trips on a cruise ship.