Couple has worn matching outfits for 70 years

A California couple has been together for nearly 70 years, and they're still going strong.

A California couple has been together nearly 70 years, and they've been matching outfits for just as long. (Source: KOVR/CNN)

They say their love is sustained by their love of music and matching outfits - every note and every outfit harmonized.

"My mother bought us matching shirts when we were in high school," said Rosemary Klonts. "I picked them out, and so we've matched ever since."

Francis and Rosemary Klonts met in junior high in Auburn, Wash.

"I thought she was the cutest little thing when she came into our town," Francis Klonts said. "By the time we were seniors, we started going together."

At 19 years old, they were married.

Now both 87, Francis Klonts knows the term "happy wife, happy life" all too well, letting his bride of more than half a century pick his outfits every day.

"She just lays it out for me, and I don't have to worry about a thing," he said.

The "Singing Chaplains" perform at their church, hospitals and even around the house.

It's obvious they are in-tune vocally. When asked for their secret to a happy marriage, this duet's answer was given in sync.

"Jesus first, others second, yourself last," said the wife, as her husband mouthed the words. "That's the way to spell 'Joy.'"

Copyright 2019 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.