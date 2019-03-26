Couple describes helping Danville woman trapped under tree

A Boyle County couple were in the right place at the right time, and they say it was not by chance. Now they're looking forward to meeting the woman they were able to help.

In a little over a week and a half, Debbie Smith has undergone five surgeries after a tree fell on her at Jackson Park in Danville where she was walking her dog.

Now Smith is battling pneumonia, friends told WKYT's Hillary Thornton on Monday. And while she is not up for visitors right now, she wants to meet the folks who found her, to thank them.

Their names are Brandon Lemons and Lydia Thornton.

They say they were walking at Jackson Park that windy day, and didn't think anything of it when they heard what sounded like a tree branch snapping from far away. Then they got closer to the tree.

"I was like, 'What is that?'" Lemons described to WKYT's Garrett Wymer. "And then on approach, I was like, 'That's a person!' And I ran up to her, and she was conscious, she asked me for help."

Smith's friends tell us they are planning a big meet-up between Smith and the two Good Samaritans in May. Lemons and Thornton say they look forward to seeing her again.

"I'm just glad that we found her in time, and that she's got a little bit longer with her family," Thornton said, "and that God was really looking out for her that day."

They say it may seem like chance that they walked by and found her, but they know better.

"It looks like coincidene," Lemons said. "But it doesn't feel like coincidence."

