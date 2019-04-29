Couple marries at Baptist Health so groom can take care of bride at home

An engaged couple decided to tie the knot at Baptist Health so the groom could stay with his bride at home while she recovers from an injury.

Baptist Health said Carol Stevenson, 67, of Lexington and Everett Conyers, 73, of Nicholasville got engaged in November and had a May 10 wedding scheduled.

Their plans changed when Stevenson fractured her hip in a fall at her home. She underwent surgery at Baptist Health Lexington Saturday, but she needed weeks to recover. Conyers wanted to take care of Stevenson while she had limited mobility, but they felt it would be against their Christian faith to live together before marriage.

They decided to speed up the process and get married Monday afternoon at the hospital chapel. Church friends and Baptist Health staff were in attendance, and their Sunday School teacher and retired Fayette Circuit Court Judge James Ishmael Jr. performed the ceremony.

“We talked all night the first night we met, so I knew he was special,” Stevenson said.

April 29 is also Conyers' birthday.

"Being able to marry her is the best birthday present I’ve ever received,” Conyers said.

The couple still plans to have their May 10 ceremony at Church of the Savior in Nicholasville.