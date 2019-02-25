Couple wins $3M dollar on scratch-off ticket sold in Louisville

A couple is $3 million dollars richer after taking a chance on a new scratch-off game.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the couple – who remain anonymous – bought a “Break Fort Knox” ticket from the Murphy USA service center on Raggard Road while running errands, and hit the top prize.

“My husband scratched off the first two numbers of the prize amount and handed the ticket to me,” says the wife. “I looked at it and was like, ‘Yay, we won $30,000!’ But then I scratched off the rest and saw more zeroes. I started jumping up and down in the car,” she said.

Her husband said he started to get teary-eyed. “The people parked next to us probably thought we were nuts,” he said.

The couple chose to take the cash option amount of $2,244,000. After taxes, they received a check for $1,593,240. They plan to invest the winnings, but also plan on taking their kids on vacation and starting a fund for college.

“Break Fort Knox” is Kentucky Lottery’s first $30 dollar scratch-off game, and just went on sale Friday. Three other $3 million top prizes remain in the game.

