Courier Journal finds black drivers stopped, searched more often

An analysis of traffic stop data by The Courier Journal has found African Americans in Louisville are disproportionately stopped and are three times more likely to be searched than white drivers.

The paper analyzed 130,999 stops between 2016 and 2018. They found that African Americans accounted for 33 percent of the stops although they make up only about 20% of Louisville's driving-age population. Of 8,942 searches, 57% involved African Americans. That's despite a much higher incidence of contraband found with white drivers.

According to the analysis, police found contraband in 72% of the searches of whites versus only 41% for African Americans.

Speaking before the Metro Council Public Safety Committee on Wednesday, Police Chief Steve Conrad outlined changes in which stops will no longer be "a matter of routine."

