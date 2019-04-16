Court: Couple must stay away from Ferris wheel after accused of having sex on it

A couple accused of having sex on the SkyStar Wheel on the Cincinnati riverfront is now under a court order to stay away from the attraction.

Gray affiliate FOX19 in Cincinnati reports Michael Mathisen, 30, of Florence and Lauren Wilder, 31, of North College Hill, Ohio pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from their Mar. 28 arrests.

The couple is accused of having sex on the 150-foot Ferris wheel in the presence of people, including children.

Mathisen and Wilder were both charged with public indecency.