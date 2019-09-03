Court date for woman charged with DUI in deadly crash postponed

An attorney has asked that a pre-trial conference for a Lexington woman charged with DUI in a deadly July crash be moved to a later date.

Sequoyah Collins faces a DUI charge in connection to a July 5 crash that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez and injured five others at the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Lansdowne Drive.

The judge accepted Collins' lawyer's request, and a new pre-trial conference date was set for Oct. 8.

Several family members of Hernandez sat in the courtroom crying as they waited for the judge to call Collins’ name.

Collins' arrest citation states she admitted to having two drinks about an hour and a half before the crash. Officers said she had a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

Collins last appearance in mid-July was postponed because police were still waiting on toxicology reports. Those results could play a role in the charges Collins may face.