Covington Police: Juveniles stole vehicle with toddler in car

Police say two juveniles, aged 13 and 14, were involved with taking a vehicle that had a 22-month-old child inside.

Sister station FOX19 reports officers got a call about the stolen vehicle with the child inside Thursday around 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the theft happened on Indiana Avenue.

According to a police report, the mother had to run inside her home and left the child in the car with the air conditioner running. When she returned, she saw her vehicle driving down the road and ran after it, but wasn’t able to catch up.

Investigators say the driver hit a parked vehicle while driving away from the scene.

Police found the vehicle abandoned an Ashland Avenue with the child inside and the engine running. One of the juveniles reportedly took the owner’s cell phone when they ran away from the car.

The child appeared unharmed, according to officers.

Witnesses gave descriptions of the teens to officers, who were able to track them down and take them into custody at Decoursey Avenue and Inez Street.

Police say the 13-year-old juvenile is charged with kidnapping, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. The 14-year-old is not charged in the incident and was released to his parents.

