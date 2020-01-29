Covington man pleads guilty to shooting death of 16-year-old

A Covington man pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

David Jesse Henry, 19, told Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape he did not realize the handgun he had was loaded when it discharged and also admitted to smoking marijuana before handling the weapon.

Covington Police responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Sugarcamp Road in South Covington on Sept. 22, 2019, for a report of a shooting.

Officer Michael Jansen found 16-year-old Jaden Casey in a basement bedroom of the home, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken in critical condition with a spine injury to University of Cincinnati Medical Center but was taken off life support and succumbed to his injuries.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said this is another sad example of drugs and guns mixing with deadly results.

“With the right to bear arms comes the duty to bear those arms responsibly,” he said. “This is the third Kenton County case in three years of defendants who killed a friend or loved one after smoking marijuana.”

Henry will appear in court for final sentencing on April 7.

Sanders is recommending a five-year prison sentence.