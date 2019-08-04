Covington police seek information after shooting kills one

Covington police are asking for help from the public gathering information on a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Officers say they were called out around 11 p.m. to East 11th Street. When they arrived, police say they found a gunshot wound victim in an apartment parking lot.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Ke’Ovion Markel Tevis, was taken to St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An active investigation is ongoing in the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call (859) 292-2271.

