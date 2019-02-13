Alumni Drive reopened after head-on collision

A serious crash shut down Alumni Drive Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Chinoe Road.

The inbound lanes of Alumni Drive were shut down near New Circle. The outbound lanes of Alumni were shut down at Chinoe.

Lexington police say a female driver lost control on a patch of ice and crossed the center line, hitting a minivan head-on.

The female driver was taken to the hospital with significant head injury.

The male driver of the minivan and two small children inside were taken to the hospital for observation.

Alumni Drive opened just before 10 a.m.