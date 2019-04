An injury crash is causing a major traffic backup in Lexington.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Versailles Road near Old Versailles Road.

Lexington's Traffic Information Technician reports at least one inbound lane of Versailles Road is blocked between Old Clubhouse Lane and Man o'War.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash reportedly caught on fire.

It's unclear if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.