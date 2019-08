I-75 South is clear in Lexington after a motorcycle crash in Lexington Friday night.

According to a release from the state transportation cabinet the crash happened at the 118 mile marker.

Lexington police tell WKYT one motorcycle crashed. Two people were on the motorcycle and they have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

One caller told WKYT traffic was backed up into Scott County.

All lanes of I-75 South are back open.