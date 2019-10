A portion of Georgetown Road was closed in Lexington Monday morning while crews cleared a crash.

It looked bad, but police say no one was actually hurt in the crash.

The head-on crash happened just before 5 a.m. between Spurr and Kearney Ridge Boulevard near the northern split of I-75 and I-64.

Lexington police said one driver was turning and misjudged how close the other driver was.

The road reopened just before 6 a.m. Monday.