Crash closes stretch of North Broadway in Lexington

Part of North Broadway was shut down Tuesday morning following a crash.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

The Lexington Traffic Management Center said a vehicle struck an electrical pole at West Second Street.

North Broadway was closed in both directions between West Second and West Thirst streets.

According to police. the driver left scene after the crash, but was later found and taken to the hospital to be treated.

He’ll be arrested and taken to jail after being released from the hospital. He is facing a DUI charge.