A crash involving a school bus and a tanker truck is causing delays in Jessamine County.

The crash is on US 27 at Shun Pike.

Dispatchers told WKYT that no children were on the bus at the time.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Both vehicles are in the intersection.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Two large tow trucks are en route.

It's unclear how long it will take to reopen the road.