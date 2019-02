Franklin County authorities are advising drivers to avoid Interstate 64 westbound because of a deadly crash.

The crash happened near the 58 mile marker around 2 p.m.

Westbound lanes are blocked because of the crash, and it could be hours before the wreckage clears.

Motorists are having to detour off the highway in Woodford County at exit 65 to U.S. 421.

The rollover crash led to a vehicle catching fire.