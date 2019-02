Interstate 64 westbound traffic is shut down in Franklin County following a deadly crash involving several vehicles.

Kentucky State Police have confirmed at least two are dead.

The crash occurred at the 51 mile marker in Frankfort. It may take hours before all lanes reopen.

Frankfort police have detoured traffic at exit 53. Drivers will have to detour on U.S. 127 before getting on U.S. 60.

