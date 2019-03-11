Car flips, lands on SUV killing driver in Laurel County crash

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Laurel County.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on KY 1006, south of London.

Deputies said a car went off the road, clipped a utility pole and flipped. The car landed on top of a Chevrolet Tahoe parked at a home. Police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Bowling lives near the crash scene. He told WKYT he heard a loud boom and his lights flickered off and on. When he looked outside he saw police around what appeared to be a crash.

The victim's name hasn't been released.