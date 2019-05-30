Crash sends car into Red State BBQ in Lexington

Updated: Thu 6:35 PM, May 30, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Thursday afternoon crash sent one vehicle into Red State BBQ.

A crash led to Red State BBQ receiving minor structural damage Thursday afternoon (Photo: WKYT)

Crash investigators say a car pulling out of the Georgetown Road restaurant was turning left, but another car going outbound hit it.

The collision caused one of the vehicles to hit the restaurant, causing slight damage to the siding. The road was temporarily blocked as crews cleared the wreckage.

No one was injured in the crash.

 
