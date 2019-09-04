Crash shuts down stretch of I-75 north in Lexington

Wed 11:31 PM, Sep 04, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of I-75 is shut down in Lexington because of a commercial vehicle on fire, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Police have shut down the 110 exit from Winchester Road onto the interstate. KYTC says that also includes the ramp to I-64.

KYTC says the road could be blocked for three to four hours.

This story is developing.

 
