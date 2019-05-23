Driver "lucky to be alive" after hitting parked semi on I-75 in Lexington

A crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington slowed driver ahead of the morning commute Thursday.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the southern split.

Police say the semi was pulled over on the side of the road, with the driver asleep inside.

The driver of a car then fell asleep at the wheel, lost control and crashed into the parked semi.

Police say the driver of the car is lucky to be alive. That driver was taken to the hospital with minor head injuries.

All lanes opened around 6:45 a.m.