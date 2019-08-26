Rain, crashes greet Monday morning drivers

A number of crashes greeted drivers Monday morning in and around Lexington.

When the rush-hour began, crews were still working to clean up the mess caused by a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 64.

Nicholasville Road was also more congested than usual. Crews worked to clear a crash in the inbound lanes near Brigadoon Parkway.

Non injury collision inbound Nicholasville Rd at Brigadoon Pkwy. The center lane is blocked. pic.twitter.com/VZMKPVg39u — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 26, 2019

There was also a crash on Virginia Avenue at Export Street, close to the University of Kentucky campus. Monday is also the first day of classes at UK.

Injury collision Virginia Ave at Export St. The right lane toward Limestone is blocked. pic.twitter.com/krhJEMfKcC — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 26, 2019

There was also a non-injury crash on Harrodsburg Road at Lane Allen Road. The right, inbound lane was blocked.

Non injury collision inbound Harrodsburg at Lane Allen Rd. Right lane blocked. pic.twitter.com/ad06Fm36XZ — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 26, 2019

In Jessamine County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the northbound lanes of US 27 were closed and only one southbound lane was open because of a crash near Bakers Lane.