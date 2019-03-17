Creator of Jelly Belly releases CBD-infused jelly beans

The creator of the Jelly Belly bean has ventured into marijuana edibles.

David Klein, who invented the Jelly Belly brand in 1976 but left the company in 1980, has stayed active in the confectionery business in the last 40 years.

Now he’s launched a company called Spectrum Confections, which has released a line of jelly beans infused with cannabidiol, or CBD.

CBD is a non-intoxicating marijuana extract credited with treating medical problems including epileptic seizures, inflammation and anxiety, and it’s become popular in states that have legalized medical marijuana, according to WebMD.

Klein – aka The Candyman, according to his company’s website – told Cannabis Aficionado that he recently became aware of the benefits of the extract, and wondered, "Is anybody doing a jelly bean with CBD?”

“I could not find any,” he said.

So, Klein created Spectrum Confections, which now produces 38 different flavors of CBD-infused jelly beans, including toasted marshmallow, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon, spicy licorice and mango.

The jelly beans also come in sugar-free and sour varieties.

Each bean is infused with 10mg of CBD.

Klein told Cannabis Aficionado he didn’t want to make any health claims about his new jelly beans, but he’s confident his product “will help the world.”

And it seems the world has taken notice. The jelly beans are currently out of stock, according to the company website.

