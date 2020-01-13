Crews battle early morning fire in Clark County

Crews are investigating an early morning fire in Clark County.

It started shortly before 6 a.m. on Ecton Road, near L E Junction Road.

The initial call suggested someone may be inside the home, according to Clark County Fire Department Chief Ernest Barnes.

"We got here, and there is a car here," said Chief Barnes. "And people do live here. We haven't found any signs of anyone inside. They do have another vehicle. I think a van, according to the neighbors. And it is not here."

Crews knocked down the fire and did not find anyone during a primary search of the home.

Neighbors told investigators that the family's second vehicle was not at the home.

Firefighters monitored hot spots and continued to sift through the debris.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

