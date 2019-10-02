Crews battling 400-acre fire in Daniel Boone National Forest

Firefighters are battling a fire in the Daniel Boone National Forest in Pulaski County.

Crews say winds are currently in their favor, but they are concerned about what winds may do later today or tomorrow. (Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton)

The fire started several days ago and officials say it may take several more to put it out.

This fire is on Forest Service land between Somerset and London, just west of the Rockcastle River.

Firefighters have been busy using drones to plan where to safely make fire lines because of the ruggedness of the area.

Crews say there are a lot of bluffs and dangers to firefighters in the area.

The fire is burning about 400 acres and U.S. Forestry officials tell WKYT they have crews from as far as Wyoming helping them.

The cause of what started this fire is under investigation and no homes have been damaged as of yet.

"There were some structures threatened and in the first shift we were able to protect the structures,” says Lief Meadows, with the U.S. Forest Service. “It's a mixed wildland inter-urban phase. There are potentially 12 structures threatened by the fire."

Officials say they have the fire about 60% contained. Crews say currently winds are in their favor, but they are concerned about what the winds may do later today or tomorrow.

Division of Forestry firefighters are also helping combat the fire.

