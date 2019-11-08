Crews battling fire in Lexington neighborhood

Crews battle a house fire on Pine Meadow Road in Lexington. (WKYT)
Updated: Fri 7:57 AM, Nov 08, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are investigating a house fire on Pine Meadow Road in Lexington.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Several crews are on the scene.

This story is developing.

 
