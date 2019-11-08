Crews battling fire in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are investigating a house fire on Pine Meadow Road in Lexington.
The fire started around 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Several crews are on the scene.
This story is developing.
Smoke is still pouring out of the top pic.twitter.com/oZPBebENn8— Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) November 8, 2019